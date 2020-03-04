British Fitness Trainer Gabby Allen Showcases Toned And Tanned Body In Mismatched Bikini

Gabby Allen teased her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, March 3, with her most recent post.

The British fitness model and trainer shared two snapshots of herself in a bikini that showcased her shapely body and flaunted her tanned complexion.

For the photos, Allen stood outdoors near a stylish beach hut featuring an intricate straw roof above a dark wooden structure. Behind her, the vast blue ocean merged with the clear sky to fill most of the background. This is because the camera was positioned near the ground, capturing the model from below.

In the first shot, Allen faced the photographer as she stood with her legs shoulder-width apart while tugging at the sides of her bikini bottoms. Her head was tilted to the left as she looked at the camera straight-on with a half-smile. The second picture was similar to the first, though this time around Allen placed her hands on her head. She cocked her hips to one side and open her knee in the opposite direction as she shot a fierce gaze at the viewer.

As she revealed via the geotag paired with her post, the photos were taken at the Ulu Cliffhouse, a restaurant and bar located in Bali, Indonesia.

In her caption, Allen invited her fans and followers to workout with her. She urged them to click on the link in her bio, which redirects the user to her professional fitness page.

Allen rocked a mismatched two-piece baiting suit. On her upper body, she had on a top with different prints in various colors, including bright pink, different shades of blue, purple and brown. The top had an underwire structure with thin straps in lilac that went around the model’s neck.

The fitness trainer teamed her top with a pair of lilac bottoms with thick sides that sat high on her frame, showcasing her strong hips while leaving her taut midsection in full evidence.

In under a day of going live, the photos attracted more than 22,400 likes and upwards of 140 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media raved about Allen’s beauty and physique, taking to the comments section to leave a trail of compliments and emoji.

“Oh my god,” one user wrote, including a string of cats with heart-eyes after the words.

“Ready when you are babe… lets get some gains for summer!” replied another one.

“Ohhhh fire fyreeeeee,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.