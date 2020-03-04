Bri Teresi Poses On Her Knees In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Bri Teresi sizzled in another new post on her Instagram feed on Wednesday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked a leopard-print bikini that seemed to barely fit and left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Bri sitting on a wicker chair with cream-colored cushions. Behind her, a wooden wall could be seen, as well as a cluster of trees. The sun appeared to be shining down on Bri as she soaked up the rays in her tiny two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Bri’s look featured an incredibly tiny, triangle-shaped bikini top in brown and black leopard-print with strings that tied around her neck. The fabric covered what was necessary to keep the photo Instagram-friendly, but left much of the model’s busty chest exposed. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center, and a bit of sideboob was on display.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was fully on show below the bikini top. She paired the top with a matching, U-shaped thong that sat low on the front of her waist to show off even more of her abs. Meanwhile, the string sides tied up high above Bri’s hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs looked super-toned in the high-cut piece.

Bri finished off the look with a white, long-sleeved, cropped blouse, which was loosely tied together just below her bikini top. The model also added a pair of brown sunglasses. She appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including highlighter and pink lipstick, though Bri hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. She wore her long, blond hair down in loose waves.

Bri posed on her knees on the chair with her legs slightly spread, which emphasized her leg muscles. She tugged the top off her shoulder to expose even more skin and parted her lips as she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Bri’s post garnered more than 3,700 likes and just over 140 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Absolute perfection!” one fan said.

“That bikini looks amazing on you,” another user added with a red heart.

“You are charming,” a third follower wrote.

Bri Teresi has turned up the heat to the max on her Instagram account in recent days. In another fiery post, the model rocked bright red lingerie as she cooked an egg, which her followers loved.