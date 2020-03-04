Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Shawn Mendes & A ‘Cinderella’-Themed Bash

The star's boyfriend flew to England to help celebrate her big day.

Camila Cabello turned 23 on March 3 and took some time out of her busy schedule to celebrate with friends and co-workers. The “My Oh My” singer is currently in England filming a new live-action Cinderella, which was also the theme of her birthday bash.

Her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, flew in from working on his own projects to help her celebrate, much to the delight of their fans. She took to her Instagram stories to document some of her party and to show off her cake and decorations. Most notably, Camila’s party had a giant ice sculpture in the shape of the iconic glass slipper from Cinderella. The sculpture had an ice plaque on front of it that read “Happy Birthday Camila,” which can be seen on the star’s stories.

She also posted a video of her co-workers and friends singing “Happy Birthday” to her while she blew out the candles on a pumpkin carriage-themed cake. The carriage cake had a plaque in front of it as well that quoted what is arguably the most recognizable song from the Disney version of Cinderella. Finally, the singer posted some videos of her and her girlfriends dancing the night away.

Although Shawn didn’t post any photos of her party to his own Instagram, he did show up in a few photos on the accounts of other party attendees. Fra Fee, Camila’s Cinderella co-star, posted a variety of snaps to his own Instagram, including a selfie of him posing with Shawn and Camila. Fra’s shots also gave fans a closer look at the birthday cake and ice sculpture at the party. The Irish actor geotagged the upload at The Blackpool Tower, letting fans know where the celebration took place.

For her party, Camila wore a purple mock-turtleneck cropped sweater and a pair of slouchy distressed black pants. The outfit put her flat abs on display and let her flaunt her gym-honed body. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of giant metallic hoop earrings and some clunky black heeled boots. She wore her long hair down and free, sporting her signature fringed bangs and loose curls. She kept her makeup look fairly simple, opting only for some light eye shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. She completed her glam with a light pink color on her lips.

Earlier in the day, Camila took to Instagram to ask her follows to donate to Save The Children for her birthday. In a lengthy caption, the star wrote about the humanitarian crisis currently occurring in Syria and asked for help caring for the hundreds of thousands of displaced children the war in that country has caused.