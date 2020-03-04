Kendall Jenner Tantalizes Fans With Her Bikini ‘Love Story’ In Steamy New Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner is in love — not with a person, but with her bikini. The supermodel took to her Instagram account this week to dazzle her 124 million with a slew of eye-popping photos that demonstrated her “love story” with a very tiny two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The multi-slide update was posted to Kendall’s feed on Tuesday and added some serious heat to her page. It included a total of four snaps that, according to The Daily Mail, were taken during the 24-year-old’s vacation in the Bahamas with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who has been delighting her own massive following with some bikini-clad snaps as well.

The post kicked off with a shot of Kendall soaking up the sun on the beach while snacking on a juicy watermelon. The next two slides were taken selfie-style in the catwalk queen’s luxurious hotel, and the final saw the babe getting ready to head out for more time by the water.

Throughout the entire upload, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen rocking the same skimpy swimwear — a multicolored two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. It included a bandeau-style top that was hardly enough to contain Kendall’s voluptuous chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and underboob well within eyesight. It had two sets of long strings that tied together in the middle of her bosom, creating an oval-shaped cutout that offered another glimpse of the babe’s busty display.

Kendall also rocked a pair of bikini bottoms in the same bright color scheme that were even more revealing than the top half of her look. The number covered up only what was necessary, allowing the stunner to showcase her curves and endless long and lean legs. Meanwhile, its string waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

To complete her beach-day look, Kendall sported a straw hat that was pulled down low to hide her face. She also added a set of gold bracelets that provided the perfect amount of bling.

Unsurprisingly, the reality TV starlet’s fans went wild for her skin-baring snaps. The upload has racked up over 8.5 million likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as thousands of comments. Several of Kendall’s famous siblings and friends — including Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian — flooded the comments section with the heart-eyed emoji, while others left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow imagine looking like this,” wrote YouTuber James Charles.

Instagram influencer Aylen Alvarez said that the model was “perfection.”

“Your body is absolutely gorgeous!” commented a third fan.

Kendall and Kylie have not only shared solo shots from their tropical vacation but have also made an appearance on the social media platform together. A recent post to the youngest Jenner’s feed yesterday saw the sisters posing together in colorful monokinis. Fans went wild for the steamy update, which, to date, has earned more than 6.9 million likes.