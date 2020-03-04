Andrew Yang Stirs The Pot By Saying Elizabeth Warren ‘Deserves To Be Doing Better’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is now a CNN contributor, took to Twitter on the evening of Super Tuesday to express his belief that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren should be doing better in the primaries.

“Elizabeth Warren deserves to be doing better than this,” he tweeted Tuesday night.

As of now, Warren has 51 delegates, putting her far behind former Vice President Joe Biden‘s 467 and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ 392. Although Yang ran a campaign known for its positivity, his take on Warren caused pushback from many.

“It’s a competitive election and people didn’t want to vote for her. Deserves?” wrote Bhaskar Sunkara, the founding editor and publisher of Jacobin.

“‘Deserves’ or ‘should be’? Those are VERY different,” wrote comedian David Cross.

Others, including American YouTuber Shoe0nHead, were blunter.

“Delete this,” she wrote.

As reported by CNN, Warren’s Super Tuesday did not go well and saw her embarrassingly defeated in her home state of Massachusetts. As of now, she has yet to win a state or even place in the top two. With 18 states having voted so far, CNN reports that Warren will likely face more calls for her exit to help fellow progressive Sanders.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie previously appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and expressed his belief that Warren has backed away from the progressive ideas that fueled the early success of her campaign. By moving away from these ideas, Christie believes Warren is now viewed negatively by both moderates and real progressives.

According to a top Democrat and Warren confidant, there is “no path forward” for the 70-year-old politician. The confidant added that they believe it’s “beneath her” to continue to remain in the race.

During his Super Tuesday analysis, Yang expressed similar thoughts on the current potential of Warren, who he admitted he believed was going to be in the race for its duration.

“But this was a really adverse night for Elizabeth Warren, and so, I’m rethinking, even now, what her path can look like moving forward,” he said, per The Washington Examiner.

As reported by Axios, Warren is allegedly in the process of assessing its path forward.

“All of us have worked for Elizabeth long enough to know that she isn’t a lifetime politician and doesn’t think like one,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau reportedly said in an email to staffers.