Donald Trump Mocks Michael Bloomberg After Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg announced that he was dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race after facing disappointing returns on Super Tuesday, and the president was quick to mock the New York billionaire for his decision.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!” Donald Trump tweeted.

Continuing the thread, Trump wrote that Bloomberg would need to fire his campaign adviser Tim O’Brien and “all the fools” and “dump people” who encouraged and helped Bloomberg during his campaign.

Trump’s attack comes minutes after Bloomberg announced that he would be ending his campaign and focusing his energy behind Joe Biden in order to defeat Trump in the November election.

“Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden,” the former New York City mayor posted on his Twitter account.

Trump added that the failed campaign was the most “embarrassing” experience in Bloomberg’s life.

In response to Trump’s taunt, Bloomberg fired back with a video clip from Star Wars showing Obi-Wan battling with Darth Vader using lightsabers, promising to see Trump in the future.

Tim O’Brien also responded to Trump’s comments, saying that he would still be working to defeat the president in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg ended his campaign on Wednesday, as The Inquisitr previously reported, after failing to win the delegates from any state. He did, however, capture American Samoa.

The former Republican and New York City mayor faced challenges in his bid related to his past support of the controversial stop-and-frisk policy. He also weathered attacks from rivals like Elizabeth Sanders for using non-disclosure statements when women brought concerns about his behavior.

In the end, Bloomberg was thwarted from rallying support after Joe Biden managed to secure an unexpected triumph in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Bloomberg, most recently at a rally where he crouched behind the podium in an apparent attempt to mock the billionaire’s height. The president has given Bloomberg the nickname “Mini Mike,” which he has used repeatedly on social media to taunt the fellow New Yorker.