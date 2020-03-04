Aussie Hottie Nicole Thorne Hits The Beach In Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Instagram hottie Nicole Thorne rocked the topless look in a steamy bikini shot shared with followers on Tuesday. The gorgeous Australian model hit the beach wearing only half a swimsuit, and sent fans into a frenzy with her hotness and killer curves. The 29-year-old stunner was clad in nothing but tiny bikini bottoms and put her sculpted body on full display, showing off her chiseled pins as she went for a quick dip in the sea.

The tantalizing snap saw Nicole standing near the shoreline. The model was ankle-deep in water and gazed into the distance as if deep in thought. Her head was turned to the side and her locks fell over her shoulder, brushing against her exposed bust. The babe censored her shapely chest with her hand in a bid to keep the shot from becoming too NSFW. However, she still flashed a good glimpse of her buxom curves, teasing her ample cleavage.

The dark-haired beauty flaunted her trim physique in the teeny beach item, which had a small triangle front and a scooped waistline that showcased her flat tummy. The bottoms also sported thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her tiny waist. Her swimwear was a bright, lemon color that beautifully complemented the brunette’s golden tan, emphasizing her glowing skin.

“Lemon [lemon emoji] is now my favourite colour [sic],” one fan gushed in the comments section, leaving a string of heart-eyes, fire, and yellow-heart emoji.

Nicole looked every inch the siren in the revealing beach-side snap. The Aussie cutie proudly showed off her enviable figure, flaunting her firm midriff and slender hips. The model had her legs parted to better showcase her toned thighs. Her other arm rested on her hip, calling attention to her perfect hourglass frame.

The brunette bombshell accessorized with a bold dark manicure that strongly contrasted with her skimpy apparel. Her glam was equally dramatic, as she wore a solid dark eyeshadow and what appeared to be a glossy peach lipstick. Nicole added some bling with chunky gold hoop earrings. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, increasing her allure.

The photo also offered a vast, albeit blurred, view of the beach. A lush thicket of greenery was visible in the distance, adding a splash of color to the sandy background.

Nicole captioned the snap with three lemon emoji in a playful nod to her bikini and tagged photographer Perrywinkle and Australian brand, NoBraClub. She also added a geotag to indicate that the snap was captured in Queensland’s Gold Coast. The photo gave fans a taste of what they can expect to see in the NoBraClub Calendar, as Nicole is one of the 13 models featured in the publication, per an Instagram post by Perrywinkle.

The scorching update sent quite a few pulses racing among Nicole’s numerous admirers, judging by the massive engagement it reeled in. The photo racked up close to 43,000 likes and 607 comments — significantly more than any of Nicole’s recent uploads.

Among the people who chimed in on her photo was fellow Australian model, Abby Dowse, who left three yellow-heart emoji.

“Wow!! Amazing Nicole,” wrote another Instagrammer, adding an OK-hand emoji and a thumb’s up emoji.

“Oh my God, how beautiful are you!” raved a third fan, followed by four love-struck emoji.