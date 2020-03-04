Polish Model Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Skintight Activewear

The model looked stunning in her revealing workout gear.

On Wednesday, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken in Warsaw, Poland, shows the blond bombshell posing in what appears to be a living room. She stood with her shoulders back and her back arched as she rested one of her hands on a black countertop. Veronica gazed directly into the camera and smiled brightly.

The beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in skintight workout gear, that consisted of a plunging, ruched gray sports bra and a pair of matching leggings, from the clothing brand Alo Yoga. The activewear showcased Veronica’s incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram star kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the 26-year-old styled her honey-colored hair in voluminous waves. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and winged eyeliner. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a quote regarding positive relationships that has been circulated on the internet without a direct source. Veronica then proceeded to ask her followers how they were doing. She also provided additional advertisement to Alo Yoga.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer the model’s question.

“Feeling great. And it doesn’t hurt to see you post another post on [Instagram],” wrote one commenter.

Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You’re Amazing [sic]!!! Absolutely Beautiful [sic]!!!’ gushed a fan, adding a string of rose emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful and have such a beautiful smile this made my day,” added a different devotee.

“Veronica is one of the most beautiful [women] in the world always,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging turtleneck and a black mini skirt. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was uploaded.