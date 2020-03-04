‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Thanks Fans For Support Following Split From Former MTV Producer Ish Soto

The 25-year-old MTV star was blindsided by her 46-year-old boyfriend on this week's episode.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is thanking fans for their supporting her relationship with Ish Soto. The MTV star has been making waves for her romance with the much older TV producer, and on this week’s episode of the reality show, things came to a head as the two decided to take a “break” from their romance.

After Madisson’s parents shot down her plans to move to Los Angeles to live with Ish — who is more than 20 years her senior — it was Ish who said they should take a break for fear Madisson would “resent” him later if the cross-country move caused problems with her family. Madisson was left brokenhearted as she walked away from Ish on the Florida beach days after he had given her a key to his house.

In comments to her most recent Instagram post, fans of the MTV reality show offered their support to Madisson.

“I love you and Ish together,” another added. “My husband and I are 13 years apart. My family disapproved at first also as I was 18 when we met. You 2 are adorable and I hope to see your relationship grow,” one fan wrote.

And another fan wrote, “I support you and Ish. I also had an older partner.”

The Siesta Key star replied with, “Thank you… It’s not always easy (as you’ll see tonight) but getting support from fans like you means the world to me!”

The breakup came after Madisson’s parents made it clear they would have a “problem” with their 25-year-old daughter making a permanent move to the West Coast to live with her 46-year-old boyfriend. From the beginning, Madisson’s dad has made his disapproval of the relationship known and he questioned what his daughter would do when Ish has to travel for work, something the busy producer does frequently.

Of course, for fans wondering what the current status of Madisson’s relationship with Ish is, in January she revealed on Instagram that they are “still happy.” Since the Siesta Key breakup episode was filmed last summer, that means the two got back together at some point before the new year.

Madisson previously told E! News that her relationship with Ish is the real deal and that he is “good” to her. The Siesta Key star added that she’s in a “healthy” relationship and that she feels like Ish brings out “a really authentic part” of her.

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays on MTV.