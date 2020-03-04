Reality Steve Dismisses Latest ‘The Bachelor’ Rumors That Peter Weber’s With Kelley Flanagan

Next week, fans of The Bachelor will find out exactly how Peter Weber’s journey to find love ends. Since spoilers pinpointing the outcome have not yet been unveiled, fans are putting together a lot of theories about what they think happens. Contestant Kelley Flanagan was eliminated several episodes ago, but some viewers feel confident she plays into the ending somehow. However, spoiler king Reality Steve is doing his best to debunk that theory in his new blog post.

As The Bachelor fans saw this season, Kelley and Peter had actually met prior to when filming started. She was at the wedding of a good friend of hers in mid-August that happened to be at the same hotel where Peter was attending his high school reunion. The two mentioned this chance meeting on the show, but it didn’t seem to have a significant impact on what transpired after that.

Now, some fans of The Bachelor think that August night ended up being quite significant in terms of who Peter is with now. One theory that has spread across social media, as Reality Steve notes, is that Peter and Kelley actually slept together that August night and she’s now pregnant.

Kelley was not included in the Women Tell All episode that was pre-filmed recently and this has mystified viewers. She did have a fairly significant role in what happened during Peter’s season and she has said she was not asked by production to participate.

It seems that this somewhat mysterious exclusion has prompted some The Bachelor spoiler fans to believe that perhaps Kelley is pregnant and showing, and that’s why she was left out of the Women Tell All.

Granted, if Kelley were indeed pregnant from that encounter last August with Peter, she would certainly be quite visibly pregnant. In fact, she’d be quite far along at this point.

Despite not being on the stage for the Women Tell All, Kelley was in Los Angeles that weekend and hung out with her friends from The Bachelor. Plenty of photos from their evening of fun were shared on social media, including on her own Instagram page. It’d be hard to make the argument that Kelley’s hitting her third trimester of pregnancy based on those photos.

Another part of the argument in this theory is that Peter’s family all has started following Kelley on Instagram. The Bachelor fans rallying around this Kelley theory is that if Peter’s mom, dad, and brother are all following her on social media, but they aren’t following the other key ladies, it must mean something significant.

All of this has melded together to have some fans of The Bachelor convinced Peter reunited with Kelley at some point after filming and is currently dating her, possibly pregnant on top of that. Reality Steve says that is absolutely not the case.

“Stop it. Just stop. Save it. Peter is not with Kelley. Period. End of story,” Reality Steve insists.

While all signs point toward The Bachelor ending being non-traditional, Reality Steve insists that Kelley is not involved. Peter continues to play coy about his current status and that’s prompting some pretty out-there theories. One way or another, fans will find out the outcome of this season next Tuesday night and it’ll be interesting to see how everything pieces together.