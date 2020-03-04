‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Her Curves In Unbuttoned Swimsuit In Sneak Peek Video

Olivia Brower oozed sex appeal in a new post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its verified Instagram account on Tuesday, March 3, and its 2.1 million followers went crazy for it.

The magazine took to the social media app to share a video that featured the bikini model in a revealing swimsuit that did nothing but flatter her amazing curves. Brower rocked a one-piece bathing suit that boasted a sparkly light green fabric with a fuzzy texture that took it to a whole new level.

The top of the suit featured a plunging neckline that exposed quite a lot of Brower’s ample cleavage. In addition, the one-piece had a button-up front, which the model opted to leave partially open, showcasing even more skin on her chest area. The suit boasted high-cut legs that sat way above Brower’s hips, leaving her curvy lower body fully on display. Sports Illustrated didn’t reveal where the swimsuit was from.

In the video, Brower was seen at a sandy beach in front of the sea. The sky was light blue with white cloud near the horizon, while darker clouds high above darkened the overall lighting of the clip. As revealed by the geotag added at the top of the post, the video was taken at the Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection in the British Virgin Islands.

Brower was down in the sand as she struck different poses in the video. She moved her upper body up and down while shooting different facial expressions at the camera.

The California native wore her light brown hair up in a high ponytail, with wavy strands falling against her shoulders. Brower also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including a smoky eye with magenta shadow, black liner and mascara, a pink shade of lipstick, and blush on her cheeks.

The video proved to be a hit with Sports Illustrated‘s fans. Since going live, the photo has racked up more than 141,000 views, garnering upwards of 18,100 likes and over 200 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to rave about Brower’s beauty and to express their anticipation for the release of the 2020 edition, which should hit newsstands in early May.

“Omg that suit! I can’t deal. What brand is it!!!!” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Dreamy girl in a dreamy suit!” said another fan, adding a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Now that is a proper swimsuit model!!” a third one said.