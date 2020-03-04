Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Reportedly Flirts With Her Even More In Person Than Online

Tristan Thompson‘s flirty online messages are reportedly nothing compared to how he interacts with Khloe Kardashian in real life.

True Thompson’s parents haven’t been together since February 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Tristan from showing his baby mama some love on social media. The NBA star’s comments can be seen under many of Khloe’s posts, especially the ones where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is showing off some skin. The admiration on Instagram is reportedly Tristan’s way of trying to win Khloe back.

According to Hollywood Life, Thompson’s online comments are only the beginning of his quest to get back in his ex’s good graces. He reportedly showers Khloe with more compliments when he sees her when they meet up for True. He is also not planning to stop flirting with his old flame anytime soon.

“Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life, he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect. She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are,” a source shared with the outlet.

The flirtation from Tristan will reportedly be even more intense once he finishes his basketball season. His team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will play its last game of the season on April 15. After the game, Tristan will be free to spend time in Los Angeles with Khloe and True. Tristan is reportedly “looking forward” to being off and focusing on getting his family back together. The insider continued to share that Tristan plans to devote his summer to spending time with his daughter, which means he will have many chances to see Khloe.

The source also dished that spending time with Khloe and True will take Tristan’s mind off of searching for a new team soon. He’s currently in his final year of his five-year, $82 million deal with Cleveland. Once the season ends in April, Tristan will be a free agent.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016 and welcomed True into the world in April 2018. The pair split after Tristan was unfaithful for a reported second time. His infidelity allegedly hit within Khloe’s inner circle, as he reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, who used to be best friends with Kylie Jenner.