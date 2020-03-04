Eric Trump Takes Aim At Joe Biden For Sniffing A Baby Amid Super Tuesday Results

On Tuesday night, amid Super Tuesday results that showed a comeback for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump‘s son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter to take aim at the former Vice President. The 36-year-old businessman retweeted a video from The Daily Caller in which Biden appears to be sniffing a baby.

“… and here is @JoeBiden sniffing a baby…” Eric wrote.

While some social media users pointed to the video as another example of Biden’s tendency to overstep boundaries, many others used it to tear into Eric and his father.

“I’d say sniffing babies is wayyyyy better than separating babies from their moms and locking them up in detention camps. Sit down, simple son,” one wrote.

“And here is donald trump dancing with known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein,” another wrote, linking to the infamous video of the president dancing with convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Eric and his family have turned their attention to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in recent weeks, they appear to be ramping up attacks on Biden again amid his recent string of victories. As reported by Fox News, Eric appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday and suggested his father would have no trouble dealing with Biden on the debate stage.

“My father would destroy that guy on the debate stage,” he said, pointing to Biden’s many gaffes on the campaign trail, which have sparked theories that he is in cognitive decline.

We regret to inform you that Joe was back at it again today

On Tuesday, a day after his father’s rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Eric spoke with WCNC and contrasted Donald Trump rallies with those of Biden.

“Which you rather run against? The guy who had more passion but is radically crazy, or would you rather run against (the candidate) who can’t draw any crowds? He [Biden] can’t really make it through a sentence, has a lot of gaffes.”

Eric’s comments come amid a wave of success for Biden, who CNN reported pulled the “biggest, fastest and most unexpected comeback” in modern political history. Although the publication notes it took him 33 years to win a nominating contest — South Carolina — Super Tuesday saw the 78-year-old politician gain 10 wins across just four nights.

“We have seen, in that 72-hour period, Joe Biden go from being a joke to a juggernaut,” said CNN commentator Van Jones.

Thus far, Biden has earned the endorsements of former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, and Michael Bloomberg, as The Inquisitr reported. As of now, the race is widely seen as down to Biden and Sanders, who each represent two factions of the Democratic Party.