Drake Fans Upset After He Calls Baby Momma ‘A Fluke’ In Latest Rap Song

Some fans of Canadian rapper Drake took to social media recently to share their distaste after the 33-year-old rapper called his baby momma “a fluke” in this latest song. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the rapper released two songs this past weekend — “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to Say When.” The second song, “When to Say When,” has the offending lyric.

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” Drake raps, referring to French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The two share 2-year-old son, Adonis.

“Drake called his baby mother a ‘fluke.’ I just… men are embarrassing,” one Twitter user wrote, according to US Weekly.

Other fans called Drake “rude,” with one saying he needed to be “slapped.” Another fan said that the line was “toxic,” because of the way Drake structured the lyric by first calling her a fluke and then saying he loved her for her.

Still, the “God’s Plan” rapper was not without support. Other Twitter users slammed some fans for being sensitive, saying that there was no need for such intense discussion regarding the line. Another user cited the definition of the word fluke, while another added that Drake’s lyric doesn’t mean he regrets having his child.

At present, neither Drake nor Brussaux have commented on fans’ responses to the lyric.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Brussaux first announced her pregnancy in May 2017. Adonis was born in October of that year. After months of rumors floating around regarding Drake having a son, and a heated feud with rapper Pusha T, the rapper confirmed his son’s identity on his 2018 album, Scorpion. In the song “March 14,” Drake referenced the popular Michael Jackson song, Billie Jean, saying “the kid is mine.” He also addressed his son in the song “Emotionless.”

“I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

Since Scorpion, Drake has spoken about his son and Brussaux in several interviews. While on NBA star LeBron James’ hit HBO show The Shop, Drake raved about his son and his “crazy blue eyes.” Drake confirmed that he and Brussuax were co-parenting their son, but said that he was excited about parenthood and planned to draw on lessons learned from his parents and that he would eventually tell Adonis about his and Brussaux’s relationship.

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother.”

Drake added that — despite he and Brussaux still learning the best way to communicate with each other — he has “unconditional love” for her and he always tries to “project that energy.”