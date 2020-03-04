Instagram Hottie Allie Auton Sports A Pink Strapless Cupped Corset Top & High-Waisted Daisy Dukes

Allie Auton went full bombshell in a tiny top as she posed in her latest Instagram update. The model shared the photos to her account on Wednesday.

In the snaps, Allie rocked a strapless baby pink cupped corset top. The low cut shirt flaunted the model’s toned arms and colossal cleavage. She tucked the top into her high-waisted Daisy Dukes, which showcased her curvy hips and lean legs, as well as her tiny waist. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Allie is seen hooking her thumb through her belt loop as she gives a sultry look into the camera. In the second shot, the blond bombshell looks away from the camera with a big smile on her face.

The model wore her long, platinum locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands the flowed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics.

The glam look consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also gave her eyes a little extra attention by filling in her brows and sporting pink eye shadow on her lids. She complimented her bronzed tan with some shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off the look with pink lipstick to define her pout.

Many of the model’s over 527,000 followers approved of the pics. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 9,700 times and left over 100 comments within the first 8 hours after it went live on the platform.

“Love your top, super cute!!!” one of Allie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Stunning eyes and such a beautiful smile,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Such a babe,” a third social media user commented.

“You are a beautiful young woman Allie. That shade of pink is stunning on you. You look so healthy and vibrant. You’re amazing,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model doesn’t appear shy about showing off her alluring curves for her online photos. She’s been seen rocking revealing outfits such as skimpy bikinis, skintight dresses, plunging tops, scanty shorts, and other barely-there ensembles in her posts.

Most recently, Allie Auton sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she shared snaps of herself wearing nothing but a little white crop top and some matching panties as she lounged in bed. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 130 comments.