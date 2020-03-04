Coronavirus Fatality Rate Adjusted Upward To 3.4 Percent From 1-2 Percent

'It is a unique virus with unique characteristics,' said a health official.

The fatality rate for COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from exposure to the coronavirus, has been revised upward from between 1-2 percent to 3.4 percent, Business Insider reports. By comparison, the regular, seasonal flu has a fatality rate of about 0.1 percent.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revised the numbers upward this week, telling a press conference that the “novel coronavirus,” as it’s officially called, is different from other respiratory illnesses like SARS, MERS, and seasonal flu.

For example, people around the world contend with seasonal flu every year, and of course there are vaccines, so people have had more time to build up immunity to it. Coronavirus is new, so people haven’t had the opportunity to build up immunity to it.

He also called COVID-19 a “more serious disease” than the seasonal flu.

“It is a unique virus with unique characteristics,” he said.

Millions Of Deaths?

As The Atlantic reported in February, by some estimates the coronavirus will affect 40 to 70 percent of the world’s population by the time all is said and done. Looking at the low end of the figures, that means that, out of a world population of 7.65 billion, if 40 percent get it, then 3.06 billion will come down with the virus.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

The vast majority of those people will have mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all, according to health officials.

“There’s another whole cohort that is either asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic,” said Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

However, with a fatality rate of 3.4 percent, if 3 billion people get sick with coronavirus worldwide, then the number of expected deaths, mathematically, would be 102 million. By comparison, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 is believed to have killed 50 million people.

The Math Doesn’t Tell The Whole Story

Of course, estimates are just that: estimates. What’s more, health officials note that one’s likelihood of dying from COVID-19, or even contracting it in the first place, depend on a number of factors. One of the key factors in the disease’s fatality rate is the country in which the victim contracted and/or is treated for the disease.

For these reasons and others, Fauci expects that the disease’s fatality rate will be adjusted downward again as time goes on.

Coronavirus Is Here In The United States

The U.S. has, as of this writing, 130 known cases of the virus, according to CNN, and nine people have died from the disease.