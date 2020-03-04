Melissa Gorga Wears Plunging Pantsuit For ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Reunion

Melissa Gorga wore a plunging black pantsuit for the Season 10 reunion of Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside fellow co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider. The reality star shared a photo from the set of the special where she stood in between Margaret and Jackie.

Melissa is stunning in the image. She is wearing a black sparkly pantsuit with a deeply plunging neckline that shows off dramatic cleavage.

The reality star made a fashion statement in a $1,995 Walter Collection jumpsuit, reported Page Six. Her hair was styled by Julius Michael, who revealed to the publication that the sleek ponytail that Melissa wore on the special was not her first choice for a hairstyle.

Instead, said Julius, the reality star wanted to wear her hair half up and half down. He noted to Page Six that he believed that Melissa’s hair should have been a more relaxed style as the pantsuit was a powerful statement wardrobe piece. Julius explained that hair extensions were added to make Melissa’s ponytail look full and lush.

The wife of Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s brother, revealed in her post that she was battling laryngitis during the show’s taping. The episode will air tonight on Bravo.

On the extreme left, Jennifer wore a stunning purple crystal mini dress covered with embellishments in an intricate pattern. She paired the dress with silver shoes, diamond hoop earrings, and a sleek blowout, which was parted in the middle for a more dramatic look.

Next to Jennifer stood Dolores, who wore a curve-clinging sliver gown by Marc Bouwer, reported Bravo. She wore glittery jewelry and an old-Hollywood hairstyle, with deep waves that framed her face and fell down her back.

Teresa brought her A-game to the reunion, wearing a feathered mermaid-style dress with a plunging neckline with points that added a dramatic touch. Teresa wore her hair long and full, with a jeweled accent over her right ear that held her tresses away from her face.

Next to Teresa stood Margaret, who went short and sassy for the reunion. She wore a clinging purple dress with a deep plunging neckline and an ultra-short skirt. The garment was covered in sequins, giving off a 1970s disco vibe to the entire ensemble.

Finally, bookending the group was Jackie, who wore a silver, sparkly dress to match what appeared to be the overall theme of the group for their sit down. Jackie’s gown had a very high slit and a big ruffle detail, hugging her body in all the right places.

Fans loved the look of their favorite housewives and shared their praise in the comments section of the share.

“Theresa is always extra, but I love her,” said one fan.

“Marge brings the Hollywood glamour,” remarked a second fan of Margaret’s glamorous look.

“Melissa……damnnmnnn,” said a third follower, followed by a series of fire emoji.