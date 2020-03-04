Larsa Pippen Stuns In Two-Piece Set While Telling Fans She’s ‘Out West’

Larsa Pippen took to social media yesterday to share another gorgeous photo while clad in a sexy activewear set. Over the past few days, the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has been sharing a wide array of images, including some of her son, her parents, and several of herself. In the latest shot that was added to her feed, Pippen slayed in a solo photo op.

In the beautiful new snap, the mother of four posed outside, sitting on the edge of a pool. She looked totally relaxed, leaning back on one hand and resting the other on her lap. The former Miami resident flaunted her well-known figure in a two-piece set that included a black bra-like top with white straps, and matching pants that had white and red stripes going down the middle. Pippen wore a jump rope around her neck, and next to her sat a water bottle. It looked like she was ready to partake in a workout.

The Chicago native looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled as well as a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she was “out west” but did not specifically tag her location. Pippen also tagged retailer PrettyLittleThing, crediting them for her sexy outfit.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Many social media users raved over her stunning figure while a few more just let her know that they are big fans of hers. Countless others had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Always looking so beautiful,” one follower commented on the post, adding a few heart and flame emoji.

“Come live in my heart and pay no rent,” a second Instagrammer added.

“You are so beautiful and so sweet lady,” one more fan chimed in.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love you,” another admirer wrote in addition to a number of flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Pippen has showcased her beautiful body in a social media update. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another hot look, that time an all-black set that was comprised of a crop top and matching leggings. It looked like she was ready to hit the gym as well in that previous update.

“If you want results you’ve got to change it up,” she wrote.