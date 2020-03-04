Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Curves In A Navy Blue Bikini & Tiny Skirt

Sarah Houchens stunned her fans in a tiny bikini for a brand new Instagram snapshot. The fitness model published the pic to her feed on Wednesday morning.

In the racy post, Sarah went full bombshell in a skimpy navy blue bikini. the classic triangle top tied around her back and behind her neck as it exposed her toned arms and cleavage. The matching bottoms were mostly hidden by a teeny tiny denim skirt that flashed the model’s curvy hips.

Sarah also gave fans a peek at her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs as she posed with her head tilted towards the ground and her hands on the waisline of the unbuttoned skirt. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

Sarah had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders. She also added a full face of makeup for the photo.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and smoky eye shadow. She accented her glowing tan with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, some green trees are visible. In the caption, Sarah told her fans to remember why they started on their goals.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 720,000-plus followers flocked to the show their appreciation for the snap. The post gained more than 2,400 likes and over 65 comments within the first 31 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Oh my god!!! Goal figure right there,” one of Sarah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Wow you are so stunning,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I really needed to hear that, thanks for the motivation,” a third social media user told the model.

“Sarah you are a sight for sore eyes! You’re bikini body is on point and you look like you’re ready to hit the beach this summer. Can’t wait to see more photos,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model offers her fans more than just peeks at her flawless figure. She also gives her followers tips and workout motivation in order to help them get their own hourglass curves and stay healthy.

Most recently, Sarah Houchens showed off her round booty and muscular physique in a series of exercise videos as she rocked tiny neon green shorts and a black sports bra. To date, that post has been watched more than 15,000 times and garnered more than 290 comments.