Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Flaunts Her ‘Sun-Kissed’ Curves In Mini Dress

Fitness model Nina Serebrova took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a brand-new update that showed off her killer curves in a printed mini dress. The Bang Energy advertiser is known for flaunting her fit figure in a variety of skin-baring outfits and her most recent photo continued that trend.

Nina tagged her newest post in the Design District of Miami, which helps explain her sun-kissed look that she pointed out in the photo’s caption. In the series of two shots, her brilliantly tanned skin was on full display in the mini dress she wore from fashion retailer Revolve. The dress seemed to be made of a silky material, as the skirt gathered around the brunette’s derrière in small pools. The animal print outfit featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The neckline was low-cut, showing off significant swaths of her décolletage. Her fit arms were showcased by the garment’s style as well.

Although a lot of focus was on Nina’s beautiful shoulders, fans also got a good look at her toned legs. The dress barely covered her booty, highlighting its roundness. It also showed off her long, toned legs, which appeared nothing short of fabulous in the upload. She accessorized the outfit with a series of pendant necklaces, some large hoop earrings, and a ring on her right hand. She also sported a pair of clear-heeled shoes, elongating the length of her stems even more.

The Fashion Nova model wore her long dark tresses down in loose waves that she swept over her shoulder. She seemed to be rocking a light application of makeup that included highlighter, bronzer, and a neutral eye palette. Nina filled in her brows and had on a dusty pink color on her lips.

For the first shot, she posed by sitting on a concrete bench and propping one foot up and her other out beyond the frame of the shot, leading to a sort of spread-legged look, although she kept from revealing too much by keeping the dress’s skirt down in front. She propped her hands on her thighs, arching her back slightly so her curves were fully realized. She seemed to be on a sidewalk, as there were cars and trees in the background. A few buildings in the famed art deco style of Miami could be seen as well.

The second image was very similar to the first, although for that photo she tilted her head to her left, elongating her neck and showing just how much her skin glowed in the Miami sun. She closed her mouth and eyes as she soaked in the rays. This image was a bit more zoomed out than the first one, so Nina’s purse could be seen sitting behind her on the bench.

Her 2.8 million fans seemed thrilled with this most recent shot. The post has only been live for three hours, but it has already earned her more than 20,000 likes and over 400 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s beauty, most in her native Russian. However, some were left in English as well. Many fans were left speechless and commented using a variety of emoji, including red heart and fire ones, though a few took the time to answer Nina’s question that she included with the upload.

“You’re my favorite, so it’s simple. BOTH,” one fan wrote in response to the caption.

“Good morning beautiful you look amazing in that dress,” complimented a second follower.

“I pick both!! So beautiful,” answered a third.