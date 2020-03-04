Anna Duggar Celebrates Her Husband Josh’s Birthday On Super Tuesday With A Party At His Parents’ House

The guests included Jessa Duggar's children.

Anna Duggar helped her “best friend” Josh celebrate his birthday by throwing a party at his parents’ house in Tontitown, Arkansas.

On Tuesday, Anna, 31, took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos from the family event. In the caption of her post, she also noted that her husband was turning 32 on the same day many Americans were heading out to vote in Super Tuesday primaries.

Anna’s post included a colorful family snapshot that was taken in the kitchen of the large home owned by Josh’s mother and father, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The kitchen island behind the group was covered with numerous gifts and balloons.

Anna was dressed up for the occasion in a vibrant red floral print dress. She was pictured holding her and Josh’s youngest son, 2-year-old Mason. The smiling toddler was wearing a multicolored plaid shirt. Josh was standing next to Anna. He was sporting a blue checkered button-up shirt. His baby daughter, 3-month-old Maryella, was sleeping in his arms. She was wearing a cream dress, tan boots, and a headband topped with a pink bow.

Josh had his hand on the shoulder of his oldest daughter, 10-year-old Mackynzie. She and her 4-year-old sister, Meredith, were sporting matching charcoal gray T-shirts decorated with sequined rainbow hearts. In response to one of her followers’ questions, Anna revealed that the T-shirts came from Sam’s Club.

Michael, 8, was standing behind Meredith. He was sporting a bright blue polo shirt. His 6-year-old brother Marcus was wearing the same shirt in red.

Anna’s post included a photo of Michael lighting one of the three tall, twisty candles that had been stuck inside an open tub of ice cream. In the following image, Anna was pictured holding up a can of whipped cream as a large group of children eagerly waited to get their ice cream. A tray full of toppings including gummy bears, nuts, cookies, and hard-shelled candies was also sitting on the kitchen island.

Anna also shared two videos of the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Josh. Jim Bob gave a little speech first, and Marcus was given the honor of blowing out the candles on his father’s birthday ice cream. Afterwards, Josh could be heard thanking his family.

None of Josh’s adult siblings made appearances in any of Anna’s photos and videos. However, his sister Jessa’s sons were two of the young guests at his party. Jim Bob was holding 3-year-old Henry, and 4-year-old Spurgeon was standing beside his 12-year-old aunt, Jennifer.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Jessa was one of the Duggar sisters that Josh molested when he was a teenager. She has said that she has forgiven her brother, and she appears to be on friendly terms with his wife.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessa and Anna were a part of the large group of female family members that recently met up at a Panera Bread to spend some time together. However, it was Jessa’s older sister and fellow molestation victim, Jill, that many fans were happy to see. This is because Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, has said that his wife is not allowed to visit her parents’ house unless her father is there. No members of Jill and Derick’s family of four made appearances in the photos and videos from Josh’s birthday party.