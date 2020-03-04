Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Abs In Maroon Tie-Dye Bikini On Instagram

Ana Cheri shared a bit of Wednesday motivation alongside a brand new photo of herself on Instagram. In a post on her feed, the bombshell model rocked a maroon tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination. In the caption, she spoke about gaining more strength every day.

The photo showed Ana standing in front of a brown tree that overlooked the stunning blue ocean waters. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on Ana and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up the sun in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves and muscles.

Ana’s look included a dark red, lighter red, and white tie-dyed, demi-cut top that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on top and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. Ana’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of matching, high-cut bottoms.

Ana’s cheeky bikini featured a U shape where the front sat low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. In addition, the high cuts put Ana’s toned thighs and lean legs on full display.

Ana finished off the outfit with an oversized, long-sleeved and slightly sheer button-down shirt, which was left open to reveal her bikini underneath. She allowed the shirt to fall down to her elbows.

Ana accessorized her look with a small, silver necklace. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, pink blush, pink eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. Her long, brown hair was styled in braided pigtails, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Ana posed with one hip cocked and her legs slightly crossed in a way that further showed off her figure. She playfully tugged on her bikini bottoms to expose even more skin. Ana closed her eyes and smiled slightly as the sun washed over her glowing face.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 180 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are so strong, smart and beautiful,” commented Ana’s boyfriend, Ben Moreland.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another user added.

“Wonderful girl,” a third follower added.

Ana has been enjoying a vacation in Hawaii, and she’s been sure to update her fans with a ton of photos. Earlier this week, she posed on the beach in a colorful two-piece, which her followers loved.