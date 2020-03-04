‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Slays In A Scanty White Bodysuit While Showcasing Her Killer Legs

Brennah Black showed off her eye-popping physique in a tiny bodysuit for a brand new Instagram snap. The Playboy model dazzled her fans with the shot on Wednesday morning.

In the NSFW photo, Brennah looked stunning as she rocked a scanty white bodysuit with thin straps and a low cut neckline to show off her ample cleavage and toned arms. The garment was cut high on the model’s curvy hips, and allowed fans to get a look at her tiny waist and killer legs.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a gray background as she turned her side and arched her back. She wore a seductive expression on her face as she looked away from the camera.

Brennah wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her shoulder. She also donned a full face of makeup for the photo.

The application included long, dark lashes and a bronzed eye shadow that was accentuated by the model’s sculpted eyebrows. She included a shimmering glow all over her body, and used pink blush and highlighter on her face to accent her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with soft pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Brennah revealed to her fans that she had a strong work ethic, even though others may believe her body is her biggest asset.

Of course, the model’s 528,000-plus followers made short work of responding to the sexy snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 1,800 times and left over 80 comments within the first 30 minutes after the post went live on the platform.

“Never questioned your ethics lady! Brains, looks and high moral standards!” one of Brennah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Always beautiful. Truly stunning. Forever inspirational,” another adoring fan stated.

“You seem to be non-stop, setting examples. Stay real and looking ravishingly hot in all you do babe,” a third social media user told the model.

“Seductive & incredibly gorgeous…Have a perfect day goddess,” a third admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty is a pro at flaunting her hourglass curves in front of the camera. The busty model is often seen sporting lace lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and other skintight ensembles in her photos.

Over the weekend, Brennah Black showed off her a ton of skin when she posed in some barely-there black lingerie, which she allowed to hang off of her body. To date, that that post has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 600 comments.