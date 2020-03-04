Australian Thief Caught On Camera Using Fishing Pole, Line To Reel in $700 Gold Necklace From Mannequin

'It's fairly blatant and it's quite bold as well,' said a police officer.

Police in Australia are on the lookout for an enterprising thief who was caught on camera using a fishing pole, line, and hook to steal a gold necklace from a mannequin, CBS News reports. The incident happened over a week ago, but police are just now asking for the general public’s help in tracking down the urban angler.

Back on Monday, February 24, according to a dispatch from Victoria police, an unidentified man showed up at a high-end fashion store on Melbourne‘s Little Collins Street, armed, as it were, with only a fishing pole.

Even though this crime took place in a major world city, it happened at about 2:00 a.m., on an isolated side street, and the crook was effectively left alone for hours to do his deeds.

That gave him plenty of time to stick the pole into a hole he’d broken through the front door, and attempt to reel in his quarry — a $700 gold Versace necklace on a mannequin.

In video of the incident, which you will be able to see below, the man can be seen taking several breaks to look around to make sure there are no eyes on him, and to re-evaluate his plan. It seems that using a fishing pole to secure a necklace from the back of a mannequin is actually a rather tricky business, and it took the man several hours to pull it off. That time period included the thief leaving the scene and returning later with a bigger pole.

WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020

Eventually, the man was able to depart the area with his stolen loot.

Victoria Police Senior Constable Bede Whitty said that using a fishing pole to steal from a store is a “bold” crime.

“It’s fairly blatant and it’s quite bold as well, to have someone attend with a fishing rod in the middle of the night,” Whitty said.

And though the thief was captured on video surveillance camera, police still have no idea, as of this writing, who he is. Police describe him as a white male, about 5′ 10″ tall, with short, fair receding hair, aged between 40-50 years.

As it turns out, however, this isn’t the first time that a thief has used, or attempted to use, fishing equipment to carry out a caper. As The Evening Standard reported at the time, back in November 2019 a thief in England used a rod & reel to steal several garments from a store, carefully latching them with a hook, reeling them to the door, and then pulling them out through the mailbox. The thief got away with £3,000 ($3,844) worth of merchandise.