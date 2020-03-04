‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Highlights Her Booty In Green String Bikini With Thong Bottoms

Kindly Myers stunned in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram picture. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” delighted her followers with the snap on Wednesday morning.

In the racy shot, Kindly left little to the imagination as she sported a green string bikini with thong bottoms. The tiny top tied around her neck and behind her back as it showcased the model’s ample bust.

The scanty bottoms laced around Kindly’s curvy hips and put her round booty on full display. The blond bombshell posed with her back to the camera as she looked over her shoulder with her eyes closed and a sultry expression on her face as she tugged at the bikini.

Kindly wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands the fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She opted for a full face of makeup in the snap as well.

The application included defined eyebrows that helped to showcase her thick lashes, black eyeliner, and dark pink eye shadow. Kindly also added to her glowing skin with some pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter under her eyes and on her forehead. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, a stunning blue sky with white fluffy clouds can be seen as Kindly stands thigh-deep in a swimming pool surrounded by green foliage. In the caption of the photo, the model encourages her fans to watch more sunsets and less television.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the photo. The post earned more than 4,400 likes and over 110 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Wow so hot and sexy,” one of Kindly’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Love the color, great photo,” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous, got that sexy and beautiful thing on lock,” a third social media user told the model.

“The most beautiful queen,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly’s fans look forward to her racy posts, where she is usually seen putting her flawless figure on display in revealing bathing suits.

However, the model took it one step further in a recent snap when she posed topless in a bathtub filled with white water and orange slices that covered her body as she showed off some serious skin. To date, that photo as racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 260 comments.