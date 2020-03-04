Australian Model Natalie Roser Rocks Matching Mustard Leggings & Crop Top In Snowy Photo Shoot

Natalie Roser took to Instagram yesterday to share a series of photos while clad in some sexy mustard leggings and a matching top. The Aussie-born beauty is most accustomed to posing in the warmer climates and rocking a bikini. However, she’ll throw in a snow-filled shot every once in a while, and the results are just as sexy but a little bit more chilly.

In the picturesque new update, the model shared not just one but four new photos for her army of fans. In the first image in the deck, the blond beauty appeared to be in her element as she posed in the snow with a number of beautiful trees at her back. She rested her cheek on her shoulder and flashed a big smile to the camera, wearing her long locks down and straight. The model also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

To add to her outfit, the 29-year-old included a pair of small hoop earrings. Much to the delight of her fans, Roser’s stunning figure was on full display in a mustard outfit that included a loose-fitting crop top and a pair of insanely tight leggings that hit just around her ankles. A glimpse of her taut tummy was also visible in the photo.

In the next image, the Australian citizen gave fans a glimpse of her pink and gray sneakers.

She tagged her location in Tahoe City, California. Since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to 17,000 likes, the post has raked in over 200 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Roser know that she looks stunning while many others couldn’t help but comment on her taut tummy. A few more expressed their jealously over her getaway to Tahoe.

“Love this color on you!,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You’re looking very good.Snow needs a sun like you Ms,” a second follower added in addition to a series of heart emoji.

“Beautiful as usual and what a gorgeous body,” one more Instagrammer added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another vibrant outfit — that time one that was red in color. That time, Roser struck a pose in the middle of a beach with a big, blue body of water as her backdrop. She matched a bright red bra to a pair of matching leggings for a campaign with Guess. In the caption, she mentioned to fans that she was getting active.