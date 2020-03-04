Brunette Beauty Gabriella Abutbol Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In Hot Pink Bikini

Bikini model Gabriella Abutbol knows how to rock a bathing suit. The stunner’s Instagram page is loaded with snapshots that show her looking sensational all kinds of two-piece swimsuits. On Wednesday, she continued that trend with an update that caught her flaunting her fabulous figure in a sexy pink number.

The beauty’s update was a collection of two photos that saw her standing outside in front of a house. She stood on a sidewalk next to a flower bed that had shrubbery as well as pink, red and white flowers planted in it.

Gabriella’s bikini was hot pink color that flattered her bronze skin. The top had classic triangle-style cups that left most of her ample chest exposed. The shoulder straps also featured a gold, decorative edge. The bottoms were a low-rise style that sat low on her hips. The beauty also wore a matching pink headband to complete her beach-day attire.

The photos caught the model from a side angle showing her body from the knees up. In one snap, she was looking at something off to the side as she held her hands close to her neck. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting the curve of her hip and her toned thighs. The pose also showcased her taut abs and hourglass figure. The second picture was similar to the first, except that Gabriella was smiling big for the camera, flashing her dimples.

The bikini model wore her hair up in a messy bun on the top of her head with a few tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be fresh-faced and mostly makeup-free.

In the caption, she said the bikini came from online retailer Fashion Nova. Many of her followers loved seeing it on her body and told her so.

“That’s gotta be the hottest bathing suit I’ve ever seen,” one admirer wrote.

“Looking amazing keep up the hard work and you have one amazing smile,” a second fan said.

“Wow Gabriella you look very nice sexy hot and beautiful in that bikini amazing body,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Color looks awesome on you,” commented a fourth follower.

While Gabriella likes to share a lot of snapshots that show her in scantily clad in bikinis, she does occasionally share images in which she is wearing a bit more clothing. Not too long ago, she sizzled in a photo that saw her wearing a tight crop top and and an unbuttoned pair of jeans.