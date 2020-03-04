Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Washboard Abs In Topless Photo

Anita Herbert took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself in an incredibly revealing ensemble. Over the past few days, the fitness model has been wearing a wide array of bikinis that came in all colors of the rainbow including red, yellow, and blue. In a shot that was shared for fans yesterday, Herbert ditched the swimsuit and slipped into something that was a lot sexier.

In the stunning new shot, the bombshell appeared to be in a photo studio, posing front and center against a solid black background. Much to the delight of her followers, she left almost nothing to the imagination while clad in two white towels — one that covered her hair and another one that covered her bottom half. She playfully tugged at the towel that was worn around her waist, exposing her hip bone and chiseled abs for the camera.

The Hungarian model’s shredded arms were also on display, and she used one of them to cover up her chest while going topless. To add to the sexiness of the photo, the Instagram influencer wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the update, she asked fans their reasons behind their workouts while admitting that she likes to hit the gym due to both the mental and the physical results.

Even though the image has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned Anita plenty of attention, with over 60,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Many of the brunette beauty’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that her body looks incredible while countless others explained their reasoning for working out. A few more simply used flame emoji to express their feelings.

“Oh wow. What a great photo shot. Bellissimo!” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“I wanna be confident, feel good mentally and be physically strong,” a second social media user added.

“I workout because I was watching myself drink and eat my health away. I hated how I was but was too lazy to change. Now it’s just a habit, but the best one I’ve had. You are an inspiration,” another supporter gushed.

