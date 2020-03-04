Dua Lipa Sports A High Ponytail While Wearing A Matching Fitted Animal-Print Ensemble In Sydney

Dua Lipa paid Sydney a visit and made sure her fashion game was on point for the trip.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a matching black-and-neon gold animal-print garment which looked incredible on the singer. The fitted attire complimented her shape and helped her stand out from the crowd. Lipa paired a long-sleeved shirt that displayed her decolletage with pants that were high-waisted. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper sported her blond and brunette hair up in a high ponytail and opted for numerous rings and small earrings for accessories. Lipa applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and glittery eyeshadow for the occasion.

In a series of photos within one Instagram post, she showcased the outfit well from different angles.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured from the waist-up. She held her phone with both hands and appeared to be taking a photo of something.

In the next slide, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress stood in front of a massive crowd of fans. Lipa flashed a huge smile and looked happy to be surrounded by everyone.

In the third frame, she posed in front of a plain white wall. Lipa was photographed slightly side-on and poked her tongue out while closing one eye. The British songwriter made it look effortless to be that fierce and proved that she rock any type of look.

In the sixth and final pic, she posted another group photo with fans. Lipa stuck her tongue out and smiled at the same time.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 40.1 million followers.

“Ooh my god, you are so beautiful and gorgeous, I love u dua,” one user wrote.

“You’re my fave icon,” another shared.

“Haven’t seen someone beautiful as you @dualipa,” remarked a third fan, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“Ah, these pics are gorgeous. You look so happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to ruling the world of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked flawless while modeling her own range with Pepe Jeans. In one of the images for the campaign, the “New Rules” entertainer stunned in a dark double denim ensemble. Lipa paired the look with tiny high-waisted shorts that went way above her knees, sheer black tights and black heels. She accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings and a chain necklace and owned her shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down.