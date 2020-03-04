Bikini Model Jilissa Zoltko Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight Black Dress & Matching Boots

Jilissa Zoltko covered her curves a bit more than usual in a stunning dress for a brand new Instagram photo. The bikini model uploaded the shot to her feed on Tuesday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Jilissa looked smoking hot as she rocked a skintight black dress with long sleeves. The garment included a plunging neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage, and a short skirt to show off her killer legs.

The dress also clung to the model’s hourglass figure, showcasing her tiny waist and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with some dangling earrings, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a ring on her finger. She added black boots and a black leather handbag as well.

Jilissa wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of glam makeup for the photo.

The model stunned with defined eyebrows, black eyeliner and long lashes. She brightened her eyes with a sparkling pink eye shadow. Jilissa’s sun kissed skin was illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her face and coral-colored blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the application with pink lipstick.

The model’s more than 680,000 followers appeared to fall in love with the photo. The post garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“What a beautiful girl you are,” one of Jilissa’s followers stated in the comments section.

“How much I love that piercing look,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I love all of your bikini photos so much, but this was a nice change of pace. You look stunning in the dress and it fits you perfectly. You’re just about the prettiest thing I have ever seen in my whole life,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are a perfect woman either with dress or pants your image makes sense and you steal all my attention beautiful illusion,” a fourth comment read.

Although Jilissa looks gorgeous in skimpy dresses, tight pants, tiny tops, and other outfits, fans have become accustom to seeing the model in scanty bikinis as she soaks up the sun at the pool or on the beach.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa Zoltko stunned her fans earlier this week when she rocked a strapless bronze metallic bikini with thong bottoms that put all of her enviable curves on full display. The post has collected over 32,000 likes and more than 340 comments to date.