Olivia Mathers Says ‘Bye’ To Australia’s Summer In A Skimpy Black Bikini And Floppy Hat: ‘Miss You Already’

Olivia Mathers is already missing Australia’s warm summer months. The model lamented the changing of the seasons in a new Instagram post this week that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Aussie hottie’s latest Instagram upload was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her 572,000 followers. It included two images of her standing outside against a tall rock wall while a hint of golden sunlight spilled over her body. She used one hand to bend the brim of her floppy, straw hat so the sun would not get in her eyes as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

Though Olivia said “bye” to summer in the caption of her post, she was still dressed to enjoy a beautiful day at the beach or pool. The babe opted for a skimpy black bikini from White Fox Swim that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her page.

Olivia’s swimwear boasted a revealing design that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. It included a halter-style top with thick straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that exposed far more than an eyeful of cleavage. Its cups were connected by a dainty ring detail that fell right in the middle of the model’s chest, drawing even more attention to her busty display.

The stunner also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The number covered up only what was necessary and allowed Olivia to flaunted her sculpted thighs thanks to its dangerously high-cut design. Its curved waistband had the same ring detail on either side and was pulled high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Olivia added a bit more bling to her look with two beaded bracelets and a set of dainty rings. Her blond tresses fell down from underneath her hat, messily spilling around her shoulder. As for her glam, the babe opted for a minimal combination of makeup that included a dusting of blush and mascara, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the social media star’s bikini-clad new Instagram post. It has earned more than 16,000 likes within just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for Olivia’s eye-popping look.

“You look so hot and sexy,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “simply perfect.”

“Just gorgeous. Amazing pics and swimwear,” commented a third.

Olivia will likely still be treating her fans to glimpses of her incredible physique in scandalous bikinis despite summer coming to an end, as she recently labeled her Instagram page a “swimsuit gallery.” The upload also included two snaps of the model sporting a strappy white two-piece — a look that proved extremely popular with her followers and earned over 28,000 likes.