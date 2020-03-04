Carrie Underwood Shares Her Family’s Frightening Experience During Deadly Nashville Tornadoes

Carrie wasn't with her husband and children when the tornadoes hit the city.

Carrie Underwood and her family members are among the Nashville residents who can count themselves lucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the Tennessee city on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Carrie appeared on The Today Show to promote her new book, Find Your Path. The night before her interview on the set of the morning show in New York, she was on the phone with her husband making sure that he and the kids were okay.

One of Carrie’s songs, “Blown Away,” is about a little girl who takes shelter from a tornado. The country singer’s two children, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, lived through a similar experience in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. However, unlike the girl in the song, they didn’t leave their daddy behind. According to Carrie, her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, moved the kids to the safest area in their house when the weather started getting bad.

“He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house,” Carrie said.

Carrie couldn’t help but imagine how frightening the experience must have been for her two young sons.

“I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary,” Carrie said.

Luckily, the country singer’s home was spared. Others, sadly, weren’t so fortunate. According to The Washington Post, the tornadoes that ripped across Tennessee took the lives of at least 24 people, and dozens are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue.

At least 48 buildings also collapsed in Nashville, including the iconic Basement East concert venue. However, one wall of the building was left standing. A mural on its side read, “I believe in Nashville.”

Carrie also believes in the city that she calls home. She later told Today Show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that she knows that the people of Nashville will help each other recover from the terrible tragedy.

“Nashville’s a very strong community, and anytime anything like this happens, you just see how strong they are, and how they band together to fix things,” Carrie said.

Carrie’s husband also showed his support for his fellow Nashville residents on Instagram with a post that included a Bible verse, a hashtag encouraging his followers to pray for the city, and the name of a charity to donate to, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Other celebrities who reside in the Nashville area used social media to document their scary experiences during the deadly tornadoes. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick revealed that they took cover in their bathtub with their dogs.