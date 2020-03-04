Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Pink Bra And Matching Pants On Stage In Kansas City

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast recently took her 3.3 million Instagram followers along with her on the road as she performed in Kansas City, Missouri. The stunner shared a quadruple Instagram update that included snaps of her solo as well as pictures of her along with her dancers.

In the first snap in the series, Chanel was in the middle of a performance on stage. She had one hand on the microphone and the other slightly extended toward the audience, and she was smiling as she performed. The bombshell rocked a pair of high-waisted, voluminous pink pants with a glittering silver stripe down the side and a matching pink bra top in the same feminine hues. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest and back in a sleek, chic style, and the surrounding space was illuminated for a cool vibe.

Chanel used the second snap to highlight some of her dancers, who she referred to in the caption as “my girls!” Chanel was captured from behind, and her dance move showcased her ample derriere while also showing off the fact that she was performing in sneakers. She was flanked by her dancers, who wore skimpy white tops and Daisy Dukes, also paired with sneakers, as they busted a move.

The third snap was a shot of Chanel backstage, in front of a large white panel covered with signatures and comments. The angle gave fans a closer glimpse at her stage ensemble and demonstrated how much cleavage her skimpy pink bra top showed off. She also rocked a silver choker necklace to add a bit more sparkle to the ensemble. Chanel carried the pink hues of her ensemble through in her beauty look, as she appeared to have a sweep of pink shadow across her lids and a soft pink shade on her lips.

Chanel finished off the update with a snap backstage of herself and three other stunning ladies who performed with her.

The petite beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 39,200 likes within just 15 hours. Many of Chanel’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, as the post received 346 comments within less than a day.

“Chanel there’s no doubt that you are the hottest artist out there. Keep it up,” one fan said.

Another commented “you’er [sic] so beautiful Chanel.”

One fan simply added “amazing,” followed by a series of flame emoji.

When it comes to her outfits, Chanel is never afraid to make a statement. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the rapper rocked a bikini top and a pair of matching skintight lace-up pants in a shade of vibrant blue. The outfit showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection and flaunted an ample amount of skin.