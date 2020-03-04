Asian Smokeshow Dannie Riel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bodysuit

Dannie Riel took to social media yesterday to share a few shots of herself in an incredibly revealing bodysuit. Last month, the model flooded her account with bikini-clad photos and tropical shots from Hawaii, but her most recent trip landed her back in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the gorgeous Instagram update, the bombshell sizzled in a series of photos.

In the first image in the series, Riel struck a pose in profile and playfully stuck her tongue out for the camera. The Asian-born beauty showed off plenty of sideboob in a revealing white bodysuit that barely covered her chest. She wore her long, dark locks curled and pulled back in a beautiful ponytail. Riel also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To accessorize the look, the smokeshow was dripping in a few gold chain necklaces as well as a pair of dangling gold earrings.

The next image in the series captured the model in the same skimpy outfit, only that time she posed in a different manner. In the remaining snaps, Riel showed off her rock-hard figure in a variety of sexy poses while also flaunting her toned and tanned legs.

In the caption of the update, she joked with her fans that they get a choice of “two side… boobs” with their meal. In just a few short hours of the upload going live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to more than 300 comments. Many followers were left speechless and commented with various emoji instead of words, while others couldn’t help but rave over Riel’s beauty.

“Them legs on the last one,” one follower gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of his comment.

“Everything about you is sexy. It’s a shame you are a Jets fan,” a second Instagrammer added.

“May i just have a beautiful smile with that meal?” another social media user asked.

“Looking good babe. Enjoying that Vegas weather,” one more admirer chimed in.

This is not the first time this week that Riel has driven her fans wild. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the popular Instagram influencer sizzled in another all-white bodysuit, that time while enjoying some fries, a burger, and a drink from the world-famous In-N-Out Burger chain. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her a ton of likes and comments from her 1 million-plus fans.