Bikini Model Alexa Collins Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Plunging Top & Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins ditched her bikini for a more casual look in her latest Instagram snap. The Florida model posted the picture to her feed on Wednesday morning.

In the racy shot, Alexa looked stunning as she sported a vivid red top. The shirt had a plunging neckline that showcased the model’s ample cleavage, and revealed her toned arms and flat tummy in the process.

She paired the shirt with tight jeans, which boasted some distressing under the pocket. The denim showed off Alexa’s curvy hips and slim waist. She accessorized the look with some tiny earrings and a black leather handbag slung across her chest.

The model wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and ran her fingers through her locks as the strands blew over her shoulder. The bombshell also sported a full face of makeup in the snap. Alexa’s glam application consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She had her brows filled in and added pink eyeshadow on her lids. She highlighted her cheekbones with some pink blush and placed a shimmering glow to her nose, chin, and forehead. She completed the beauty look with a shiny pink gloss to define her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa revealed that the pic was taken on a windy day. She also told fans that her outfit was made by the brand Revolve.

Of course, the model’s 830,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the snap. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 1,200 times and left over 35 comments within the first 15 minutes after it went live to the platform.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous and lovely, what a beauty. So cute,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“U look sexy in that outfit,” remarked another adoring fan.

“It’s like a wave of heaven,” a third person stated.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a fourth social media user told the model.

The model’s followers know that she doesn’t shy away from rocking revealing clothing in her posts. In fact, she’s most often seen sporting tiny bikinis. She’s also been known to pose in scanty lingerie, tight pants, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa Collins gave her fans a thrill earlier this week when she looked ready to hit the gym in a tiny black crop top and a pair of skintight leggings. To date, that photo has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 220 comments.