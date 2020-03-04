Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Finally Finds Evidence Against Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 5 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally have the proof that she needs about her brother. After months of speculation, she will find conclusive evidence that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has not changed at all per TV Guide.

Thomas thinks that he has everyone fooled. He thought that by getting engaged to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) everyone would think that he had moved on from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Nothing could be further from the truth.

As he told Vinny, he’s going to push Douglas so that the little boy can get to Hope. He wants the little boy to pressure Hope into marrying him. That way, nobody will even suspect that he was pulling the strings the whole time. Vinny questioned his parenting skills and that angered Thomas. He felt that in the long-run he was making the best decisions for his son.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Steffy will overhear a conversation. Her suspicions will be confirmed when she hears the real story from the horse’s mouth. She will finally have all the evidence that she needs that Thomas has only been putting on a front. He hasn’t changed and is still manipulating people so that he can get what he wants.

Of course, this will infuriate Steffy, as reported by The Inquisitr.She cannot believe that he will actually use his son to further his agenda with Hope. The little boy hates it when Thomas refers to Zoe as “Mommy Zoe,” yet he insists on pushing Douglas’ buttons. He feels no shame for hurting his son by teasing that he will have a new mother once he and Zoe are wed.

Steffy will confront Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that brother and sister will have a huge showdown as they have a screaming match. Steffy cannot believe that she even considered that Thomas was becoming a better person. She will bring up the past and remind him how he hurt her by hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) real identity.

“Are you going to push Douglas until he begs Hope to stop the wedding? And then what? Is she going to marry you instead?”

However, Thomas will remind her that her hands aren’t squeaky clean either. Not too long ago, she followed Thomas’ orders and kissed Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) just as Hope walked into the room. She knew that the kiss would send the blonde over the edge. Hope then broke up with Liam as Thomas had hoped.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy wants nothing more to do with Thomas’ schemes. She will go to Hope and confess what she had done. It’s only a matter of time before Thomas’ house of cards comes crashing down.