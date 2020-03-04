Demi Lovato Is Sizzling In Red Leather In New Instagram Share

Singer and songwriter Demi Lovato is sizzling in red leather in a new Instagram share. Demi posted an image with a caption that reveals her true, confident feelings to the world.

Demi explained that she was a “10” as a way to remind herself how special she truly is inside and out.

Her 78.2 million followers wholeheartedly agreed, fawning over the photo the “Complicated” singer shared where she is perfectly sassy and sexy in a fiery red outfit. The photo has been liked 1.2 million times and counting.

“You’re a 20/10 if you could go that high girl, you are f*cking STUNNING here. That lip color and outfit is fire,” remarked a follower of the singer.

“Feelin’ like a 10 the best I’ve ever been,” said a second fan, quoting Demi’s 2017 smash song “Sorry, Not Sorry.”

“Are you a parking ticket because you have FINE written all over you,” quipped a third fan of the singer.

Demi stunned her followers in the share, looking slyly at the camera over her left shoulder.

The leather jacket she wore looked tailor-made for the young woman. It has a high collar and a coordinating belt. Underneath, Demi wore a white, lace-up shirt with a high collar.

Because the jacket is so striking, Demi toned down her accessories, keeping them to a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings that almost touched her shoulders.

Her long, dark tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail, emphasizing her high and sculpted cheekbones. Fashioned into tendrils that cascaded down her back, the singer’s hair was shiny and lush.

As for her makeup fashion, Demi used a heavily filled-in brow to add drama. The exaggerated eye was highlighted by equally sexy eye makeup that included impossibly long lashes and a cat’s eye that extended out past her lash line.

Pale eye shadow and a pink blush were used to finish off her look, with a touch of highlighter on her cheekbones as an accent. The overall makeup look was completed with a blazing red lipstick.

Demi will release a new single on Friday called “I Love Me.” This song is just another positive and progressive step in the dramatic turnaround the singer’s life has taken since a tragic overdose in July 2018 almost ended it.

She made a triumphant return to performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she debuted a song titled “Anyone.” After the performance, Demi received a standing ovation from the audience in attendance and accolades from her fans. She quickly followed up that performance with a stunning rendition of the national anthem for Superbowl LIV.