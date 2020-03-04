Blond Bombshell Celeste Bright Sizzles In Baby Blue Crop Top With A Racy Cutout

Celeste Bright flaunted her figure in a gorgeous crop top for her latest Instagram pics. The blond bombshell wowed her fans with the photos on Tuesday night.

In the sexy snaps, Celeste stunned in a baby blue turtleneck top with long sleeves. The skimpy shirt boasted a racy cutout across her chest and exposed her ample cleavage in the process. The model paired the top with some matching high-waisted sweatpants. The bottoms clung to Celeste’s curvy hips and showcased her round booty.

The model posed with her fingers running through her hair in some of the photos, and she grabbed onto a nearby doorway in others, all the while serving up sultry looks for the camera.

Celeste wore her long, golden locks parted in the middle and had the sides pulled back on top of her head. Her loose waves fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also opted for a full makeup application. The glam look consisted of dramatic black winged eyeliner and thick lashes. She added some peach-colored eyeshadow and filled in her brows to really make her eyes pop. Celeste sported a glowing tan that she accentuated with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed her beauty look with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Many of the model’s over 625,000 followers flocked to show their love for the snaps. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 19,000 times while leaving over 200 comments within the first 16 hours after it was uploaded to her feed.

“It suits you good, maybe some bikini in baby blue will suit you too,” one of Celeste’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Incredibly beautiful as always. Thank you,” stated another admirer.

“Dazzling as always on your posts dear,” a third person wrote.

“You are absolutely gorgeous girl you are a hottie in my eyes and book,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits. She’s continually seen rocking tiny tops, skimpy workout gear, tight pants, and scanty bathing suits.

Earlier this week, she got the pulses of her fans racing when she sported a plunging crop top and a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes. That post also proved to be a popular one among Celeste Bright’s fans. To date, it’s earned more than 29,000 likes and over 360 comments.