Sofia Vergara Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Bright Red Lipstick As She Wishes Julie Bowen A Happy Birthday

Sofia Vergara busted out the bright red lipstick for the most recent social media share added to her popular page. As fans of the Modern Family star know, Vergara has always been incredibly close with the cast of the hit ABC show, and she regularly shares photos with them. Yesterday, she wished one of her favorite female co-stars, Julie Bowen, a happy birthday with a gorgeous photo of the two of them together.

In the stunning snapshot, the two ladies were all smiles as they posed for a photo outside. Bowen wrapped her arm around Vergara, and the two ladies pressed their cheeks up against one another. They were only photographed from the chest up, but Vergara looked great in a gold top and Bowen in a solid black one. The Colombian beauty wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful makeup application that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

Like her counterpart, Bowen wore her short tresses down and curled and also rocked face full of gorgeous makeup that included intense black eyeliner, blush, and mascara. Vergara did not specifically share if the shot was recent or a throwback, but in the caption, she wished her friend and co-star a very happy birthday as she turned the big 5-0.

The photo went live on Vergara’s page yesterday, and it’s already earned her a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 121,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments and that number only continues to rise. Most fans commented on the shot to gush over the ladies’ beauty while countless others wished Bowen a happy birthday. A few more told the pair that they are going to miss them when the show comes to an end later this year.

“Happy birthday Julie and congrats on the new role Sofia! We’ll all miss you guys together!” one fan wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Happy Birthday to itsjuliebowen have an [sic] wonderful birthday,” another fan added.

“Twoo gorgeous ladies. You will be missed on TV!” a third follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara got nostalgic and shared another photo for her Modern Family fans. In a shot from a previous episode, she channeled her inner cowgirl while riding horseback and looked incredible in a pair of tight jeans and a cowboy hat. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her rave reviews from her army of fans.