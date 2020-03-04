‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Flatlines, Rafe Tries To Find David

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 reveal that the midweek episode is going to have everyone talking.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) execution continue to play out as his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) tries her best to save his life.

Ciara will bust into the execution room and demand that Ben’s life by saved as she holds Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) at gunpoint. Ciara will tell everyone around her that Evan is the person who is actually responsible for killing Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), and that they’re putting the wrong man to death.

Although Ciara has been frantically trying to save Ben’s life for months, She seemed to come through at the very last moment. Sadly, it may have been just a bit too late as Ben was already given the drug that was meant to stop his heart.

The beloved character will reportedly flatline on the table as Ciara, Evan, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) watch. Ciara will be horrified to see the love of her life looking helpless and she’ll freak out while demanding that he get medical attention to restart his heart.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will make an impassioned plea to Evan as he begs him to know where baby David is.

Evan took David from Rafe’s home when he went on the run, and Rafe wants the little boy back. Of course, Evan has been revealed to be the little boy’s biological father, but since he’s been found to be a murderer, it seems that someone will need to take care of him, and Rafe wants the job.

In addition, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will overhear Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Dr. Raynor as they talk about their shocking secret. Nicole will find the interaction suspicious, as she knows that Xander is capable of nearly anything.

Nicole will believe that Xander and the doctor share a secret, and she’ll begin to do some digging to find out exactly what that secret may be.

However, fans already know that Dr. Raynor is the person who helped Xander and Victor (John Aniston) pull off the baby switch, swapping Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) late daughter for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby girl.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) prepare to turn herself in to the police for causing the accident that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).