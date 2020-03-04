Samantha Rayner Slays In Revealing Leopard-Print Monokini

Canadian model Samantha Rayner showed some skin on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans. The model slipped into yet another skimpy swimsuit on Wednesday, March 4. She took to her social media account to share a sizzling photo of herself, displaying her incredible figure in a barely-there monokini.

In the brand new update, the 31-year-old hottie rocked a skimpy strapless leopard-print swimsuit that featured a cut-out design on the sides. Also, it had an extra thin string that was tied around her slim waist.

In the first photo, Samantha was photographed in an infinity pool. She posed sideways with her legs spread and chin raised as she tugged at the strings of her bathing suit and looked into the camera with a sultry gaze. The beautiful blue sky, several mountains, and some lush greenery were seen in the background.

In the second snapshot, the model brought her left hand to her nape and her chin down as she gazed intently into the camera’s lens. Her pose highlighted her curvy hips and flat tummy. The sunshine poured over her flawless tanned skin, making it glow.

The model sported a full makeup application that consisted of well-defined eyebrows, thick faux lashes, and a pink shade of lip gloss. For her accessories, she opted for a pair of big hoop earrings and several minimalist rings. Samantha styled her dark hair in a sophisticated low bun.

According to the geotag, the stunner is currently in W Koh Samui, a five-star hotel in Surat Thani, Thailand. She tagged the hotel in both the photo and in the caption, and also tagged Komodo, a global social agency that Samantha is a part of.

The latest sizzling-hot update proved to be popular with Samantha’s fans, gaining more than 19,000 likes and accumulating 187 comments in the first 10 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her admirers thought she looked amazing in the sexy monokini and flocked to the comments section with compliments about her figure. Some raved about her beauty, while others opted to leave a trail of emoji in the comments section.

“You in leopard-print is a dream. You are so unreal,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Like how can one be so perfect? You just made my day. You look so stunning!” another admirer gushed.

“Sexiest Woman award goes to @samantharaynerx! Love the monokini and that body,” a third social media user wrote, adding a combination emoji at the end of the comment.

“YOU ARE AN ANGEL ON EARTH,” a fourth fan added.