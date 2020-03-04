‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 3: Thomas Shocks Douglas By Moving Up Wedding Date

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 3 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) trying to spend some time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She wanted to know if he wanted to go to the theme park with her, but the little boy wanted to know why his father gave her such a big ring. Zoe told him that they would be a family soon and she wanted them to become friends, per She Knows Soaps.

Just then, Douglas spotted Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the door and ran to her. Hope and Zoe talked about how quickly Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had proposed. Zoe opined that maybe she and the designer would give Douglas a baby brother or sister. Hope felt that Zoe should take things one step at a time. Thomas entered the room. Douglas informed Zoe that he didn’t need two mothers and that he only wanted “Mommy Hope.” Thomas and Zoe left the room.

Later, Douglas made a suggestion to Hope. He wanted Hope and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) to be a family with him and his father. When Hope told him that she loved Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), he pointed out that Liam stayed with his Aunt Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He didn’t understand why his father and Hope could not get married.

In the meantime, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) peppered Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) with questions. He wanted to know if Zoe was really going to move out of his apartment and if the engagement was real. Thomas pointed out that the ring that he gave to Zoe was real. Vinny would not be fooled and said that he knew that Thomas was just manipulating Douglas and Zoe so that he could win Hope.

Thomas felt that Douglas was instrumental in making his own dreams come true. Before long, Hope would be his mother and they would be a family. Vinny couldn’t believe that Thomas would treat his own son this way. Thomas was angered by Vinny’s line of questioning. Of course, he loved his son. He just needed to hurry the timeline for the wedding.

The soap opera showed Thomas and Zoe deciding on a wedding date. He told Zoe that he did not want to wait. Although she was worried about Douglas’ reaction, Zoe agreed to Thomas’ suggestion of getting married right away.

Thomas and Zoe entered the office where Hope and Douglas were relaxing. Thomas announced that he and Zoe would be getting married immediately. Douglas protested and begged Hope to make it stop.