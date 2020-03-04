Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Exposes Her Sideboob In A Daring Thong Bathing Suit

Kayla Moody sizzled in a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload. The hot military wife published the NSFW photo to her account on Wednesday morning.

In the revealing pic, Kayla looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny white one-piece bathing suit with a black paint splatter pattern on it. The garment included a very daring cut at the sides, which showed off the model’s sideboob, toned arms, and tiny waist.

The suit also boasted a thin straps and a thong back, which put her round booty, as well as her tan lines on full display. Kayla posed with her backside leaning against a white wall and grabbed at the sides of the scanty swimwear while giving a sultry glare into the camera.

The blond bombshell wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows and very dramatic black eyeliner that she paired with thick lashes. She set off her glowing tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She added a pale pink gloss to her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, many of Kayla’s 670,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the revealing photo. The pic racked up more than 1,400 likes and over 60 comments in the first 15 minutes alone.

“Wow so beautiful happy hump day hope you have a great day,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous, breathtaking. I love your magnificent curves,” another adoring fan stated.

“You’re so mysterious and beautiful sexy gorgeous lady,” a third comment read.

“Kayla you are sunshine on a cloudy day. You brighten up Instagram with your amazing photos and look so hot while doing it. We love you queen,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla knows how to turn up the heat on social media. The curvy model is often seen serving up some seductive looks in risque outfits such as tiny tops, plunging dresses, tight pants, skimpy lingerie, and barely-there bikinis.

Earlier this week, Kayla Moody knocked the socks off of her followers when she donned a long sleeved black crop top that allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath and some matching black panties. To date, that snap has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 430 comments.