Hilary Duff Poses With Her Two Adorable Children For ‘Parents’ Magazine

Hilary Duff has graced the cover of the latest issue of Parents Magazine and posed alongside her two children. The publication interviewed the Lizzie McGuire actress, who is no stranger to posting online content surrounding her kids.

In the cover photo, Duff stunned in a white long-sleeved top featuring a floral pattern. The “Come Clean” songstress paired the top with light blue jeans and sported her blond hair down. She applied a bold red lip and accessorized herself with earrings.

Her daughter, Banks Violet Bair, 1, looked very cute in a brown-and-white long-sleeved plaid top, yellow pants, and bright blue shoes. Duff’s son, Luca Cruz Comrie, 7, wore a gray top with a shirt jacket and a pair of jeans.

For the cover shot, which Duff shared on Instagram, the trio was surrounded by nature. Duff held her daughter in her lap and flashed a huge smile directly at the camera while her son stood beside her.

For her caption, Duff expressed that she was honored to be a part of the magazine’s latest issue as she was already a big fan of the publication. The “So Yesterday” hitmaker thanked the photographer, Silja Magg, for the “special pics” she will keep forever.

In the span of 21 hours, Duff’s post racked up more than 433,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 14.7 million followers.

“What a beautiful family,” one user wrote.

“Mom goals right here,” another supporter shared.

“Luca is one handsome dude! And that Banks is just too stinking cute!” remarked a third fan.

“STOP IT you guys are so cute!!!!!! This is my new favorite cover of yours,” a fourth admirer commented.

For the issue, Duff spoke about how she’s passing her earth-friendly habits on to her kids. Luca, in particular, is already taking an interest, per People Magazine.

“We’re explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he’s getting more involved,” she said. “And honestly, he gets a little heartbroken. It’s sad.”

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, remain diligent at home and lead by example.

“At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and makes a difference.”

Last month, The Inquisitr reported on a video Duff uploaded to social media where she confronted a photographer who was taking photos of 7-year-old children, including her son, playing football in a park. By the end of the video, the man had still not agreed to stop, which led her to share her outrage online.