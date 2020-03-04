Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Semi-Sheer White Lingerie

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland tantalized her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy white ensemble. The picture was taken in the wood-framed circular mirror that Hilde snaps many pictures in front of, and the remainder of the backdrop was neutral and white.

Hilde showed off her curvaceous physique the a sexy ensemble from online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Hilde rocked a pair of semi-sheer white thong underwear that left little to the imagination. The sides of the underwear stretched over her hips, and a small triangular patch covered part of her lower back and a bit of her derriere while leaving the rest of her ample asset exposed.

Hilde paired the underwear with a semi-sheer white lingerie top with opaque white polka dots for a sexy look. The top remained open, with Hilde positioning her arms in a way that kept it from being too risque for Instagram. A tantalizing hint of cleavage was visible in the mirror, and Hilde’s skin showed through the semi-sheer fabric. The bombshell didn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath the lingerie top.

The Norwegian knockout’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves, and she looked in the mirror with a serious expression on her face. Her makeup was done in her typical style, with a soft peach shade on her lips and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her gorgeous eyes.

Hilde didn’t include much context for the snap, just tagging Fashion Nova in the caption and not adding any other information. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 13,300 likes within just 20 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post received 336 comments in the same brief time span.

“The Queen has arrived,” one fan commented.

Another simply said “so beautiful,” followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Angel vibes,” one fan added.

“WOW totally unbelievably gorgeous,” one follower said, followed by a string of emoji that included heart emoji, flame emoji, and heart eyes emoji.

The blond bombshell frequently tantalizes her eager Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps that showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde rocked a peach-colored bikini that looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The simple string bikini highlighted her curves, and she posed in a sexy series of photos on the beach.