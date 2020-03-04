Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Black Bikini With Metallic Fringe

Eriana Blanco let it all hang out in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram photo. The Latina model stunned fans with the post on Tuesday night.

In the racy snap, Eriana looked smoking hot as she rocked a black string bikini. The classic triangle top boasted metallic silver fringe that highlighted her massive cleavage. The top also put the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs on full display.

Eriana donned skimpy bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips as she also flaunted her lean legs and hourglass shape in the ensemble.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included defined eyebrows, which she paired with black eyeliner and thick lashes to make her eyes pop. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter in order to give herself a sun kissed glow. She completed the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Eriana posed sitting on a wooden bench as she soaked up some sun in the tiny two-piece. In the caption of the shot she revealed that the photo was taken during golden hour, which is a term used to describe the time right before sunset when the sunlight gives off a golden glow.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.5 million followers went wild for the sultry photo. Fans clicked the like button more than 56,000 times and left over 850 comments.

“Omg you’re too good to be true baby,” one of Eriana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“YOU’RE THE MOST PERFECT WOMAN IN THE WORLD!” another adoring fan stated.

“You’re my dream girl you’re the perfect woman,” a third social media user told the model.

“GOLDEN Beauty. Omg you’re easy the most stunning girl ever and you’re so unbelievably perfect for words,” a fourth comment read.

Fans know that the model is often seen showing off her enviable curves in her photos. She appears to have no qualms about rocking revealing lingerie, scanty bathing suits, plunging dresses, tiny tops, or skintight pants.

