‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Shares Tender Throwback Photo With Father John

Fans loved the sweet image of the family sharing a special moment.

The View star Meghan McCain shared a tender photo featuring late father John McCain and her first experience at an election day polling site. She posted the image in honor of Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses. The black-and-white snapshot was a throwback to a time when the former Arizona state senator was present at a polling site and had a very special person with him to help cast a vote.

Fans were enthralled with the image of an infant Meghan, a photo that was likely snapped during the 1984 election. In the picture, Meghan was being cradled by her father. Standing alongside them was her mother, Cindy McCain, looking stunning and proud as she watched her husband present their daughter to the poll workers. During that presidential election, incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan defeated former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic candidate.

Meghan was bundled up against the chill in a stunning, oversized blanket with a fringe on the end. She was likely several months old when the family photo was taken.

The photo showed just how proud the late senator was of his baby girl. Meghan likely treasures photos such as this, which document the beginning of the close bond the two would share throughout the View panelist’s life until her father’s death from brain cancer on August 25, 2018.

In the caption, Meghan noted the number of days it has been since her father passed away. She also revealed how much she missed him.

Her fans and followers loved the sweet image and shared their sentiments in the photo’s comments section.

“Megan I know it hurts but your memories and photos like this can remind you how much you are loved. For me just because the physical being goes away the love stays till the end of time!” reminded one follower of the conservative commentator.

“I was wondering while watching you yesterday – if you think of your precious dad more around the elections…I may not agree with everything you say….but I Luv that you’re not afraid to step up every day and stand up for your beliefs,” stated a second fan.

“That is the most precious pic, Meghan! Thank you for sharing these special memories with us!” remarked a third Instagram user.

Meghan McCain has spoken of her love for the entire election process as a panelist on The View, alongside moderator Whoopi Goldberg and fellow panelists Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

She is the sole conservative at the show’s infamous Hot Topics table, where the women regularly discuss politics. They also host members of both the Republican and Democratic parties where they allow them to explain their point of view in a more detailed manner.