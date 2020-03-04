UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In Ripped Jeans At A Lakers Game

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, which she snapped at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, following a Los Angeles Lakers game. She rocked a casual ensemble that showcased her sense of style.

In the snap, Arianny posed in the stands, just a few rows back from the front row, close to the court. Several figures were visible behind her, both sitting and standing around near the court. Despite the busy backdrop, Arianny remained the focal point of the shot. She didn’t wear a Lakers jersey, instead opting for an ensemble with a neutral color palette.

The UFC stunner wore a pair of tight black ripped jeans that had distressed details all down her thighs, showing a bit of extra skin for a sexy look. She paired the jeans with a simple black scoop-neck top. The neckline of the top didn’t dip low enough to reveal any of Arianny’s cleavage, but the figure-hugging fit showcased her toned physique.

She continued with the black color scheme in her accessories as well, adding a pair of black ankle boots and a black Chanel bag to finish off the ensemble. The only departure from her monochromatic ensemble came in the form of her oversized tan jacket, which she layered over her black ensemble for an effortless vibe.

Arianny’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that cascaded down her back. She flashed a smile for the camera and had a natural beauty look that included a soft pink shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup. Her skin looked flawless, and she tucked one thumb into her jeans pockets as she posed for the camera.

The UFC bombshell’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 19,300 likes within just six hours. Many of Arianny’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Always stylin,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Shook by all this beauty,” another fan added.

One follower who was watching the Lakers game on television spotted Arianny in the crowd and commented, “saw you on the broadcast.”

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” one follower said.

While Arianny didn’t show too much skin in her latest Instagram update, she occasionally thrills her followers with much more revealing ensembles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a snap in which she wore a skimpy purple bikini on the beach. The sizzling photo showed off her incredible body to perfection.