Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Sculpted Backside In Booty Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan is known for her short workout videos that she posts on social media site Instagram. Teaching her 3.1 million followers the exercises that allowed her to build her sculpted physique, the trainer posts a new video almost every day that targets a specific part of the body. On Wednesday, March 4, Ashleigh added a booty-targeting workout for her fans, a circuit which she performed at home.

For the workout, Ashleigh stunned in an ultra-tight white top with short sleeves. The top included cutouts at the ribcage that gave viewers a glimpse of her toned tummy. The trainer paired the top with high-waisted gray spandex shorts that hugged her curves and outlined her chiseled muscles.

Ashleigh decided to forgo shoes for the workout and wore a simple pair of white socks. Her straight, blond hair was styled in two braids on either side of her head, and she added a touch of black mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss for a bit of glam. She accessorized with shiny stud earrings and a diamond ring.

In the video, Ashleigh ran through a variety of workouts that can be done at home, exercises that help sculpt the glute muscles. She was joined by a large gray-and-black striped cat that was perched on her back at the start of the clip and then jumped to the floor as the trainer began the workout.

Ashleigh showed her followers four specific exercises in the circuit, which included kneeling leg pulses, hip thrusts, squat/leg raises, and split squats. The name of the exercise was written across each video clip along with the number of reps and sets that should be performed.

In the caption of the post, the blond beauty told her followers that her cat, named Mila, was fun to mess with. She added that while the feline’s expression may appear sassy, she secretly loves the attention. Commenting on the workout, Ashleigh said that the exercises can easily be done at home using just body weight and no additional equipment. She promised that her followers will feel the burn if they try it.

The Instagram sensation’s fans left almost 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first 10 hours of her posting the booty workout. Many of them commented on Mila’s presence in the video, telling Ashleigh that they love her and she looks adorable.

“Your weighted hip thrusts are beyond inspirational, I’m not even kitten you,” one Instagram user commented, making a joke in reference to Ashleigh’s cat.