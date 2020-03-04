Blond Beauty Abby Dowse Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In Sexy Lace Romper

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse knows how to get the attention of her 2.1 million Instagram followers. And by sharing photos that show her scantily clad in revealing outfits, she knows how to keep it. Her latest update was no different as it saw her flaunting her cleavage and incredibly long legs in a sexy romper.

Abby’s post was a selfie that caught her in an all-white kitchen. She was perched against the edge of a barstool with her long legs in front of her. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed against the light-colored setting. She had a serious expression on her face while she held her phone up to the side of her head and snapped the picture.

The beauty’s outfit was made of black lace. It had a low-cut neck that revealed plenty of her voluptuous chest. A sheer panel on her abdomen accentuated her slender waist. Wide lace edges on the hem of the shorts called attention to her toned thighs and the rest of her long legs. She paired the outfit strappy black stilettos. A small black shoulder bag with a silver chain strap sat on another barstool next to her suggesting she was about to head out the door for a night on the town.

Abby’s hair was parted on the side and fell over her shoulders in loose curls. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and a nude gloss on her lips. She also wore a bright pink polish on her nails. She accessorized with layered necklaces, rings and a dainty chain bracelet.

The stunner told her admirers that she was feeling cute in the outfit. Many of Abby’s followers seemed to agree that she looked fabulous in the alluring number, and several left replies complimenting her.

“you are cute, beautiful and Perfect with whatever thing you wear” one fan told her.

“Now that would definitely distract me from going to work in the morning,” joked a second admirer.

“This romper really highlights how insane your body is Absolutely stunning,” said a third commenter.

“I think you look absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Another one of Abby’s recent outfits included a little bit of lace. It was a mesh green bathing suit that featured a black lace trim around the neckline. However, not many of her fans may have noticed the lace as the number looked like it could hardly contain her ample chest.